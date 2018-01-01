Huntsville Classic proceeds will provide a second Kids Care transport ambulance

Huntsville's largest community event will raise money for Huntsville and Madison Hospitals' youngest patients.

Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced Wednesday that proceeds for the 30th annual Huntsville Classic on May. 10, will provide a second Kids Care Transport Ambulance and the innovative equipment on-board.

Currently the Huntsville Hospital's Kids Care Ambulance covers the entire North Alabama region. This ambulance has transported up to 700 infants and pediatric patients each year.

The vehicle accommodates ages between birth and 18.

"It is an honor to safely and effectively transport these young patients every day, and the second Kids Care vehicle will ensure we can continue meeting the growing need during peak times," said Danielle Armstrong, Huntsville Hospital Pediatric ICU Unit Director and Kids Care Coordinator. ""Concert goers and golfers in this year's Huntsville Class will have a direct impact on making this possible, and we are extremely grateful for their support!"

General tickets for the Huntsville Classic concert featuring Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit may be purchased at the Von Braun Center Box Office or online.

Concert-only tickets are priced at $25, $35 and $40.