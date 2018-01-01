Huntsville City Schools working to create virtual school

Huntsville city school leaders are working to create a new virtual school, and WAAY 31 dug into the details surrounding the plans for the new project.

Scroll for more content...

Officials with Huntsville City Schools tell us the online school would be for students in middle and high school who live throughout the school district.

The school board is working to determine requirements for students to be part of the school.

An official with the school district says at least one of those requirements would include a minimum grade point average, and leaders say they're still working to determine it.

Details that are still being ironed out include if students could do all of their schooling online or if a limit would be set to available online classes. That is one topic that will be discussed at the next Huntsville school board work session Thursday.

Parents can learn more about the virtual school and if their student qualifies at the end of February.