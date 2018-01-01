Huntsville City Schools making changes to improve reading ability of students

The Huntsville City School District is looking to improve in key areas following the prototype state report card from the Alabama State Department of Education showed the district as a whole got a grade of C.

Tuesday night at Morris P-8 Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin showcased statistics for reading skills of students throughout the district.

That is one of the areas the district is targeting to improve its state report card grades for schools throughout the district.

Right now they're in the first year of a three year plan to improve reading literacy.

"Having a comprehensive plan and trying to and training for teachers across the district, plus being able to have a blended approach with technology and with your traditional materials I think is going to positively impact the reading levels of our students," said Dr. Akin.

Of the 5 schools in district 4, which is where the meeting was held Tuesday, one school got a grade of F, three schools got C's, and only Huntsville High School got a B.

The next community meeting is on April 2nd in district 5 at Providence Elementary School from 6-7 p.m.

The Superintendent will break down the numbers for that part of the district.