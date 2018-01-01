Board approves $1M Huntsville High School softball facility upgrade

The Huntsville Board of Education has approved a $1 million construction project to upgrade Huntsville High School's softball facilities.

Huntsville City Schools agreed to uphold its Title IX agreement made last summer after a lawsuit was filed that said the softball facility was not as nice as the baseball facilities.

Board members say now that they've secured a construction company, they're ready to move forward with building preparations, and they say this is the first of many steps.

"Their facilities were subpar, so we're giving them a better facility to practice in and have their games in," said Huntsville City Board of Education president Elisa Ferrell.

Officials voted unanimously to give the team a much upgrade facility as required by the Title IX agreement.

The Title IX agreement says that boys and girls facilities have to be equal, but school officials say this wasn't the case.

Back in 2014, the Huntsville High School boys booster team was looking to renovate their baseball facilities and received help

not only from boosters, but also the state.

"The girls facilities were not on the same level as the boys so thats when a TItle IX lawsuit was filed," Ferrell said.

School board members said that it will cost about $1 million to bring the girls facility up to par, but when asked about how much the boys facility cost, the district didn't know, but they say they're ready to get started on the project.

"We're ready for all our teams to have good facilities," Ferrell said.

There isn't a timeline on when construction will begin, but according to the Title IX agreement, construction has to be completed by

August of this year.