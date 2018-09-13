Clear
Huntsville City Schools approves contract for new Superintendent

It is a three year contract.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Superintendent Christie Finley now has a three year contract with Huntsville City Schools. She will be making $178,000 a year, which is roughly $17,000 less than what former Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin was making.

Finley is choosing to take less money because of the financial issues currenlty facing the district. Finley is also declining a car allowance in the contract. The Huntsville City Board of Education can choose to alter the contract every year and pay her more money. The President of the board Elisa Ferrell said the board can revisit her pay once the financial issues in the district are resolved.

