Huntsville City Schools Board of Education member might be censured

President of the board, Elisa Ferrell recently submitted documents asking for the censorship based on violations to school board Governance Laws and Personal Conduct Violations of Pam Hill.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 9:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 10:13 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Huntsville City Schools Board of Education member Pam Hill is on the verge of potentially being censured by the state superintendent and the city superintendent. 

President of the board, Elisa Ferrell recently submitted documents asking for Hill to be censured based on violations to school board Governance Laws and Personal Conduct Violations.

Ferrell told WAAY 31, the district is at risk of losing it's accreditation because of these issues and after a year of mediation, improvements in behavior weren't happening, so she has decided to take this step. 

WAAY 31 asked Pam Hill about the censureship but didn't want to comment.

