Huntsville City School Leaders react to receiving C on report card

Huntsville City School leaders spoke out about the state report cards released Thursday.

The Board of Education held a work session Thursday night to address several issues including the district receiving a “C” on its state report card.

School superintendent Dr. Matt Akin said he doesn’t think they are a “C” District and that the grade doesn’t paint the full picture. Akin conveyed that Huntsville City Schools’ ACT scores are higher than the state average and their system is the 21st best district in the state.

School board member Michelle Watkins, however, expressed concern, because all the schools in her district [District 1] received an “F” on the report card.

District One Schools:

Academy for Science and Foreign Language (Pre-K-8) - IB Magnet

Dr. Ronald McNair Jr. High (Grade 7-8)

James I. Dawson Elementary School (Pre-K-6)

Lakewood Elementary School (Pre-K-6),

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School (Pre-K-5)

Montview Elementary School (Pre-K-5)

Rolling Hills Elementary School (Pre-K-6)

Dr. Sonnie Hereford Elementary School

Dr. Mae Jemison High School

“District one has been the bottom feeder forever so it’s a reality so we can pretend that it’s not happening or we can address the issue and try to help our kids move forward, but the reality is no one sitting up here besides me has all failing schools,” said Watkins.

She called on the board to assemble a team to help turn things around.

“Have a huge mandate, which is to help every student. We have student from affluent families, from middle class families and we have poor kids. They all have different needs, so that’s our challenge,” said Elisa Ferrell, Huntsville City School Board President. “If you have a school where students are fighting all the time, you can’t learn when you’re swinging a punch.”

Superintendent Akin acknowledged there is room for improvement throughout the district and plans to host multiple town hall meetings in the near future to talk about education.

The state will no longer use the ACT Aspire scores as the basis for academic achievement on report cards moving forward.