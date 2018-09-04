Huntsville City Council candidate won't seek election results recount

In an effort to be fiscally responsible, the Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate who fell short at the polls has decided against a recount.
Frances Akridge said statistics generally show recounts rarely change the outcome of elections and she doesn't think it'll be worth the time and money, around $8,200, to recount the ballots. Akridge told us instead of recounting the votes she will focus her efforts on preparing for the run-off election. Referring to Huntsville as the star of Alabama, the candidate said citizens deserve a fair and clean election.
"I issue a direct challenge to my opponent and her entire campaign team. The challenge is this: we both run clean campaigns focused on our city's priorities and our individual qualifications," said Akridge.
Akridge will face off against Mary Jane Caylor in the run-off election on October 9th. That election is estimated to cost taxpayers $45,000.
