Huntsville City Council candidate won't seek election results recount

Frances Akridge will not request a recount of the election ballots.

Akridge will instead focus her efforts on the run-off election.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

In an effort to be fiscally responsible, the Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate who fell short at the polls has decided against a recount.

Frances Akridge said statistics generally show recounts rarely change the outcome of elections and she doesn't think it'll be worth the time and money, around $8,200, to recount the ballots. Akridge told us instead of recounting the votes she will focus her efforts on preparing for the run-off election. Referring to Huntsville as the star of Alabama, the candidate said citizens deserve a fair and clean election.

"I issue a direct challenge to my opponent and her entire campaign team. The challenge is this: we both run clean campaigns focused on our city's priorities and our individual qualifications," said Akridge.

Vo continued:
Akridge will face off against Mary Jane Caylor in the run-off election on October 9th. That election is estimated to cost taxpayers $45,000.

