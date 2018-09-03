Huntsville City Council candidate considering calling for recount

The Huntsville City Council candidate who fell just short of securing the District 2 seat is debating whether to challenge the results and call for a recount.

Frances Akridge was just 8 votes short from claiming the seat at city hall being vacated by current Huntsville City Council President Mark Russell.

According to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill she would have to pay for a recount.

Virginia Bain has lived in Huntsville for 42 years and she was one of the 4,847 people in district two to vote and she voted for Akridge.

"I think I was more disappointed in the lack of turnout then the fact that she fell just short," said Akridge.

She would like to see the City of Huntsville pay for a recount, because the vote was so close to an out-right victory for Akridge, who needed 50.1% of the vote, but ended up with 49.87%.

"I find it rather sad that she has to pay for that out of her own pocket," said Bain.

State law requires any candidate asking for a recount to cover the cost. Merrill did not know exactly how much a recount would cost, but he said the Huntsville City Clerk would know.

Monday was Labor Day and City Hall was closed, so WAAY 31 could not ask the city clerk exactly how much a recount would cost, but Merrill said a recount for just district 2 would cost less than a recount for the entire City of Huntsville. He also said unless glaring mistakes were made in tallying the provisional and absentee ballots it is highly unlikely Akridge would gain the eight votes she needed through a recount, because of how accurate the electronic voting machines are.

"I would be very surprised that the hand written ballots are totally perfectly accurately counted. I would have a hard time doing it if I were doing it personally," said Bain.

That is why Bain would like to see a recount, but if there is not one and the election goes to the runoff on October 9th, "I would hope that more people will see how important voting is and turnout," said Bain.

Akridge will make her decision on the recount Tuesday afternoon. If she chooses the recount WAAY 31 will find out how much it will cost her and we will find out how much the runoff election will cost the City of Huntsville if she does not choose the recount.