Huntsville City Council approved annexation of 650 acres in Morgan County

The City of Huntsville voted in favor of annexing 650 acres of land in Morgan County.

Scroll for more content...

The plan is to develop a recreational district along the Tennessee River.

City Council voted unanimously in favor of the project despite a handful of Morgan county resident urging them not to; all of them from Lacey's Spring.

They were concerned about property taxes over developing the area and disturbing their quality of life.

City leaders told WAAY 31 the annexation would not affect taxes for Morgan County. All tax revenue will remain in Morgan County and the land owner of the 650 acres will also pay additional taxes to Huntsville.

The land, which sits right across from Ditto Landing, will be divided into 35 residential farms and a recreational waterfront district.

The council’s decision to move forward and approve the annexation ordinance has effectively expanding the city’s footprint into Morgan County.

“I’ve been working on for 12 or 13 years. I’ve been very persistent and patient. I presented an idea that is good for the community and go for the city of Huntsville and good for me,” said Dr. John Wisda, the owner of the land.

No timeline on when the land will be developed was provided.

Now city leaders, the property owner and Ditto Landing representatives must discuss who the land will be donated—deeded to [The City or Ditto Landing].