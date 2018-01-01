Officials announce Toyota-Mazda production facility in Huntsville

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon that Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda will build a $1.6 billion automotive plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, bringing thousands of jobs to the area.

Scroll for more content...

Ivey is expected to make the announcement in a 2 p.m. news conference you can see live in the player above. (App users click here)

According to reports, the plant will be built on a site between Powell Road and Greenbrier Parkway that is certified as a Tennessee Valley Authority "mega site" -- a designation that means it is a prime location for industry complete with interstate access, the potential for rail service, and utility service capable of serving a major manufacturing facility.

Toyota and Mazda plan to split the cost of the plant equally. It's expected to begin operation in 2021 and would build Toyota Corollas and a new small SUV from Mazda, the companies have said. The facility would be able to building 300,000 vehicles a year.

In 2008, the area was a potential home for Volkswagen to locate a manufacturing plant. That site ended up going to Chattanooga, where according to the company, 3,200 people are employed.

Alabama was competing with North Carolina for the Toyota plant. The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday evening North Carolina found out Toyota decided not to locate there.

Toyota already has an engine manufacturing plant in Huntsville that employs 1,450 people. That plant, which makes engines for Toyota trucks and SUVs, recently announced it is investing $106 million to revamp its engine production line.