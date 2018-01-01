Huntsville Board of Education approves $65K legal settlement

The Huntsville City School District is on the hook for $65,000 for a legal settlement approved Tuesday night at the Board of Education meeting.

According to a district spokesman the settlement dates back to at least 2016 when Dr. Casey Wardynski was the Superintendent of the district.

We know the person who filed the lawsuit currently works at Jemison High School.

She will get $10,000 from this settlement.

The remaining $55,000 goes to her attorney for legal fees.

She will also be transferred to the position of Administrator of the Elementary Special Education Alternative Program and become the Administrator of the Secondary Special Education Alternative Program.

The second position comes with a $20,000 raise per year.

According to the settlement, this lawsuit stems partially from a Title VII complaint.

That is a 1964 federal law preventing employers from discriminating against employees based on sex, race, color, national origin, or religion.

As part of the agreement, the district is not admitting any guilt.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Board of Education President, Elisa Ferrell, to find out how this will impact the districts budget, but we haven't gotten a call back.

WAAY 31 will continue working to get more details about what led to this settlement, so all of you at home know why your tax payer dollars were spent on it.