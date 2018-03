The week of Mar. 12-17 at Huntsville Animal Services is 'Name Your Price' for adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

The special is limited to two pets per a household, plus $10 for the rabies vaccination and tag. The fee also includes other vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter. The average cost of a pet adoption package is about $150.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Blvd.