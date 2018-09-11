Huntsville Animal Services is offering $10 adoptions for dogs during September in celebration of Dogs in Space - the History of Canine Cosmonauts.
The adoption package includes complimentary rabies vaccination, city licensing, microchipping and spay/neuter surgery.
An event will be held on Thursday, September 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the German Biergarten and Cuisine at the Space and Rocket Center Davidson building. Donations will benefit the Huntsville Animal Services Foundation.
For more information, call 256-883-3782 or visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal.
Related Content
- Huntsville Animal Servies hosts SPACE adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Service holding adoption special
- The Huntsville animal shelter is offering a Valentine adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Services holding free adoption special in June
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
- Huntsville Animal Services will have a Name Your Price adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Services holding "Cinco de Meow and Bow Wow" adoption special
- $5 adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services through July 31st
- $5 adoptions throughout July at Huntsville Animal Services
- Huntsville Animal Services is launching a new year round free adoptions service
Scroll for more content...