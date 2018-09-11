Clear
Huntsville Animal Servies hosts SPACE adoption special

(Huntsville Animal Services/Facebook)

Discounted adoptions will be offered through the end of September.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Animal Services is offering $10 adoptions for dogs during September in celebration of Dogs in Space - the History of Canine Cosmonauts

The adoption package includes complimentary rabies vaccination, city licensing, microchipping and spay/neuter surgery.

An event will be held on Thursday, September 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the German Biergarten and Cuisine at the Space and Rocket Center Davidson building. Donations will benefit the Huntsville Animal Services Foundation.

For more information, call 256-883-3782 or visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal.

