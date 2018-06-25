Clear

Huntsville Animal Services is launching a new year round free adoptions service

New service is for military members and veterans

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The Huntsville Animal Service is launching a new adoption program called "Troops & Tails" in honor of Armed Forces Week.

Troops & Tails is a new year-round program for active military and veterans where they can adopt a dog from the shelter for free. Adoptions include license, microchip, spay/neuter and rabies vaccination.

“This is one more way we can give back to those who have served to protect us, our country, and the freedoms we hold dear,” said Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Animal Services.

June through August are peak months with the highest intake of surrendered and found dogs. The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

