Huntsville Animal Services holding free adoption special in June

Huntsville Animal Services is now offering free pet adoptions to celebrate the start of the summer solstice.
Free pet adoptions will be available for dogs and cats that have been in the shelter for more than 30 days.
The adoption special will run through June 30.
The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located on 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Huntsville Animal Services website for more information.
