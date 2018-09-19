Clear
Huntsville Airport to receive $29.1 million grant

The grant will go towards improvements like building a new taxiway.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 12:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday that Huntsville International Airport will receive a $29.1 million grant. 

The grant is awarded by the Department of Transportation under the federal Airport Improvement Program and will be used for improvements like the construction of a 4,600 foot taxiway. 

According to Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, the grant will allow the airport to accommodate more direct flights.  The new taxiway will increase the airport's international cargo capabilities and allow it to build up to eleven 747-9 aircraft parking positions, as well as over 600,000 square feet of hangar space.

Senator Shelby said the funding will play a vital role in enhancing the region's economic development.

“The city of Huntsville is growing at a rapid pace,” Shelby said. “This new taxiway will allow for increased accessibility and efficiency for air traffic commuting to and from North Alabama." 

