Huntsville Airport receives a $29.1 million grant

The Huntsville International Airport is set to use their $29.1 million share of a grant from the Department of Transportation in a few days, when they start construction on airport improvements.

Airport officials said this could mean big things for not only the airport, but for Huntsville's growth as a whole. Rick Tucker, the Executive Director of the airport, said this grant will make Huntsville more competitive, particularly when it comes to international cargo.

"We're using that to expand all our international capabilities with all the air cargo that we have," Tucker said.

Construction will start soon to add a taxiway with 11 plane parking spots, as well as over 600,000 square feet of hanger space for that cargo. Huntsville resident, Lee LeBlanc, said this is another sign of the city moving forward.

"I think it just sets conditions that allow opportunities to be expanded, not just in capabilities, but also in jobs," LeBlanc said.

Some construction will start in the next few days and could take anywhere from 18 months to 2 years. Airport officials also said this is not the only way the airport is growing. Passenger traffic was up 15 percent last month, and Frontier Airlines will have its first flight out of the airport in October.