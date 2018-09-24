City of Huntsville nearing murder record

Huntsville is inching closer to a record nobody wants to break. Police are investigating five homicides from this weekend, and officers say that brings the total to 26 for the year. According to the department, that’s just one less than the record for a full year.

One of the first things police point to is the city’s growing population. When a city grows, the amount of crime usually grows along with it, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Lauderdale Road, Triana Boulevard, Whitestone Drive and Green Cove Road. Those are the locations of the years 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th homicides. Those aren’t just numbers. They’re mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and friends.

"Any type of crime that's going up we should all be concerned. It's an unfortunate and sad commentary on our society if we are having more violent crime than we used to, Chris Newlin with National Children's Advocacy Center.

He’s concerned because crimes such as the double homicide on Triana happened in front of small children.

WAAY 31 spent the day trying to ask the Mayor and Police Chief about the city’s crime rate. Along with wanting to know what police are doing about the spike in homicides. We wanted to know what year had the most, but nobody with the department could answer that question. The best answer we got was 2009 or 2013. According to numbers reported by the FBI, Huntsville hasn’t hit 27 homicides since it started publishing stats in 1995.

Earlier this month, the Mayor released his plans for next year’s budget. It focused on better roads and other project, but did not highlight any extra money to help keep you safe. Police do want your help though. Monday, they called the media together to let us know it needs your help solving the murder on green cove road while refusing to answer questions about any of the other crimes this weekend.

In August, Huntsville Police announced it's testing gunshot detectors and surveillance cameras on three North Huntsville streets, but two of this weekend’s murders happened in South Huntsville and the other two in West Huntsville.

Neither the Chief or Mayor willing to talk about the spike in homicides, there’s no answer as to how the city is addressing the problem.