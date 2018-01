Huntsville police arrested a man Tuesday evening for sexually abusing a child.

Benjamin Scott Pigg, 42, was booked into the Madison County Jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records. He is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said Pigg was arrested as the result of a complaint made to the victim's school in October. Pigg knew the victim, the spokesman said.

Pigg's bond was set at $25,000.