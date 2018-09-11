Clear

Hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale

Licenses are now on sale and are valid through August, 31st 2019.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018
Gabrielle Ferrell

It's that time of year again for hunting and fishing. 

Licences can be bought online, at probate offices, and at many bait and tackle stores. 

