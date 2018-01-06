Hundreds attend funeral for Muscle Shoals music pioneer Rick Hall

Famous musicians and hundreds of others celebrated the life of Fame Recording Studios founder Rick Hall Friday, days after he died at the age of 85 from cancer.

Hall was laid to rest following a funeral at Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals. Grammy-award winning country and bluegrass musician Allison Krauss performed at the service, singing a tribute to the late music pioneer known for being a major player in what's known as the "Muscle Shoals Sound."

Friends remembered Hall as someone who had a driving passion to change the music industry, and his passions impacted thousands.

"Nearly every musician I know that has any kind of success today came through here and was influenced by Rick Hall," said David Hood, who is a member of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as The Swampers.

Hall, the son of a sharecropper, went on to produce hundreds of hits and gold records. He founded FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, which is now a national landmark because of the legendary artists who recorded there.

His family says they plan to continue his legacy by producing future hits at the recording studio.