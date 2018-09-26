Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in custody in case of a Huntsville woman stabbed, left in road Full Story

Hugh Freeze Speaks In Huntsville

Former Ole Miss Coach speaks to Huntsville QB Club

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Since resigning as Ole Miss's Head Football Coach last summer Hugh Freeze has been on a differnt type of trial, not a recuriting trial, but more so a redemption trial. Him and his wife have been traveling sharing their stories. 

His latest stop at the Huntsville Quarterback Club. Dozens of people filled the clubhouse at The Ledges to hear the former college football coach speak. Freeze says since being out of the coaching game, he's been speaking at churches and other organizations, playing golf and watching his daughter play volleyball. His message to the club tonight was about football, and he also shared what he's learned after a scandal involving an escort service went public. 

Hugh says through it all, he's been shown nothing but forgiveness by those who know him best.

"It's been amazIng," Freeze said. "There have been people who would proabably want to see me go away, I haven't had a single friend who knows me who's abonded me and I've had others come out of the woodwork like Jason Romano, and coaches who know me for who I am and who I want to be and are willing to help me continue to get there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events