Hugh Freeze Speaks In Huntsville

Since resigning as Ole Miss's Head Football Coach last summer Hugh Freeze has been on a differnt type of trial, not a recuriting trial, but more so a redemption trial. Him and his wife have been traveling sharing their stories.

His latest stop at the Huntsville Quarterback Club. Dozens of people filled the clubhouse at The Ledges to hear the former college football coach speak. Freeze says since being out of the coaching game, he's been speaking at churches and other organizations, playing golf and watching his daughter play volleyball. His message to the club tonight was about football, and he also shared what he's learned after a scandal involving an escort service went public.

Hugh says through it all, he's been shown nothing but forgiveness by those who know him best.

"It's been amazIng," Freeze said. "There have been people who would proabably want to see me go away, I haven't had a single friend who knows me who's abonded me and I've had others come out of the woodwork like Jason Romano, and coaches who know me for who I am and who I want to be and are willing to help me continue to get there."