Huge second half leads West Alabama past UAH

With just 17 days to go till the end of the regular season the UAH Chargers are in unfamiliar territory, sitting in 7th place in the Gulf South Conference standings and needing a strong finish to stay in the top eight to make the conference championship game.

That set the stage for a pivitol matchup with then 3rd place West Alabama on Monday night since the top eight teams in the conference make the tournament at season's end.

UAH came out with a solid showing in the first half, taking a 33-24 lead into the break but the Tigers dropped 58 points on the Chargers in the second half to pull away for the 82-70 win.

With the win West Alabama stays put in 3rd place while UAH falls into a two-way tie for eigth place with rival North Alabama who they'll face in Florence on Saturday.