Huge Hail Stone In Cullman May Be State Record

(Photo from the National Weather Service in Huntsville)

Monday's severe thunderstorms brought damaging tornadoes and destructive hail. Many reports indicated those hail stones were over four inches across.

There is no official record for Alabama for the largest hail stone. The National Weather Service said the largest hail stone they could find in their records covering all of Alabama was 4.25 inches. Then one man found a hail stone that was bigger. That hail stone fell on Monday.

The National Weather Service, while conducting surveys of tornado damage on Wednesday, checked in with Craig Mann, a reporter with the Cullman Tribune. He had stored the massive hail stone in his freezer.

The National Weather Service confirmed the hail stone was 5.25 inches at its maximum width, weighted 8.9 ounces, and was 13.75 inches in circumference. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville are sending these measurements to the National Centers for Environmental Information for further verification and to establish a state record as the largest hail stone in the state of Alabama.

The largest hail stone ever fell in South Dakota in 2010. That hail stone was 8 inches across and weighed nearly two pounds.