Hudson Alpha holds grand opening for Paul Propst Center

A ribbon was cut to the new facility, the Paul Propst Center.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 11:54 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Hudson Alpha cut the ribbon on a new facility, the 100,000 square foot Paul Propst Center. The complex will continue to help research the newest biotechnologies and hold classes to teach students biosciences.

Many local state representatives were in attendance at the event, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Governor Kay Ivey. 

