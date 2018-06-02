How would you improve south Huntsville?

A revitalization program is coming to south Huntsville and you at home will be able to give your two cents about how you would like to see the area come back to life.

One of the areas we're talking about is the Haysland Square Shopping Center near Whitesburg Drive and Memorial Parkway.

Main Street Alabama picked south Huntsville out of 21 candidates.

One man who lives in the area has ideas of what he wants the revitalization to look like.

"I don't want us to be a cookie cutter city," said Jason Batey.

Batey of south Huntsville said he'd like to see Huntsville grow in a progressive way, like Nashville, TN.

"We don't have so many food chains, we have entrepreneurs who are starting new restaurants, new businesses here," said Batey.

South Huntsville joins 20 other cities and towns in Alabama who have already gone through the revitalization program with Main Street Alabama, which has 40 years of experience.

"Their track record is to come in to small cities and work with them to revitalize their downtown's and their main streets. Our pitch to them, when we presented, was that if their 4 point approach works in a small city it will work in a large commercial corridor, like the south parkway," said Huntsville City Council Member Jennie Robinson of District 3.

One of the points of focus will be connecting parks and green space to near by shopping.

Batey told WAAY 31 he's excited about this program, because it could be another reason to brag and bring people to the area.

"You've got to come to huntsville, because we have theater, we have art, we have great restaurants, we have great shopping, we have great people," said Batey.

There will be a community kick off event for the start of the revitalization program on June 12th with more concrete redevelopment plans coming together throughout the summer.