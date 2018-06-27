How the TVA Aquatic Plant Survey Team impacts lake life

From May to mid-September if you're boating around the Tennessee Valley you may see one of their airboats.

Brett Hartis is a member of the team who surveys where plants need to be treated. He told WAAY31, "we're trying to find a balance between high use areas where people are going to want to swim and fish and leave it in places where its not impacting those uses and providing a positive impact on the reservoir."

"It's good in a way and its bad in a way, its bad for the boaters good for the fisherman," said local fisherman James Hughes.

"What we do is go out and figure out what species are where, where theyre most likely to impact boat ramps, public swim beaches, areas like that and determine what treatments and what type of management is needed," Hartis.

According to the TVA, 12 billion dolllars and 130000 jobs are put into the economy throughout the valley because of water related activities.