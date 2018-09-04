How courts test against the mental illness defense

WAAY31 is looking into how a person can claim mental illness as a defense in the court of law. This comes after Jimmy Spencer, the man accused of brutally murdering three people in Guntersville, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, citing mental disease or defect.

Myron Gargis is the Director of the Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare center in Guntersville and says an individual must pass the M'Naghten Rule to use mental illness as a defense in the court of law.

"Basically two things, that they didn't understand the nature of the crime that was committed and secondly that they didn't understand right from wrong," Gargis said.

Those are the two things a person must prove to the court in order to use successfully use mental illness as a defense. Gargis has been keeping up with the case against Jimmy Spencer and says arguing mental illness will be difficult.

"In this type of case, the mental illness would have to be so severe that he basically was completely out of touch with reality and didn't know what he was doing," Gargis said.

The District Attorney told WAAY31 the no mental evaluation has been conducted on Spencer, but they plan to do so after Tuesday's plea. Gargis says Spencer will most likely undergo tests and questioning by forensic psychologists, where they will decide if Spencer is in fact mentally unstable. Robert Law has lived in Guntersville his entire life, and says he doesn't buy the defense.

"Anybody that'll do that has mental issues, but he is not insane, the man had planning, thinking," Law said.

In Spencer's particular case, Gargin doesn't like his chances.

"The odds of it working out that way are probably pretty slim."

If Spencer is ruled mentally unstable, he will most likely be sent to a secure medical facility in Tuscaloosa instead of prison.