Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

House passes bill against cyberbullying after boy's suicide

Pixabay

Bipartisan House members expressed support for the bill because of similar situations of cyberbullying and student suicides in their own districts.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 5:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to protect children from cyberbullying in honor of a 10-year-old boy who committed suicide last year.

Scroll for more content...

Fifth grader Jamari Terrell Williams took his own life after he was bullied online last October. Rep. John Knight, a Democrat from Montgomery, sponsored the bill to add cyberbullying and harassment off school grounds to the current law protecting students from bullying at school.

Bipartisan House members expressed support for the bill because of similar situations of cyberbullying and student suicides in their own districts.

Williams' mother Monique Davis was present in the statehouse for the bill's passage. The bill had 88 co-sponsors in the 105-member House and now moves to the Senate.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 3:57:37 PM (GMT -6:00)

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events