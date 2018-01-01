House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive

Huntsville firefighters shut down part of Sparkman Drive Tuesday afternoon to battle a kitchen fire.

Scroll for more content...

The fire happened just before 11 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Sparkman, just west of Blue Spring Road.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters closed down Sparkman between Warrior Drive and Mountain Park Circle while they fought the fire. The road reopened around 1 p.m.

There was heavy smoke and fire damage in the home.

Two adults and three children in the home were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause is still under investigation.