Woman in Tuscumbia dies in house fire

A woman in The Shoals is dead after a mobile home fire in Tuscumbia. WAAY 31 learned 69-year-old Gilda Stone was inside her home when it caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighers said most likely a space heater running from an extension cord started the fire.

"I run over here, trying to go in. The fire fighters wouldn't let me in," said Erric Holland who is the grandson of Gilda Stone.



Waking up from a bad dream is how Erric Holland describes the death of his grandmother, Gilda Stone.

"It's new to me. It's crazy. Like a night mare," Holland said.

Holland and other family members told WAAY 31 Stone lived in her home a little over 30 years.

"I had a lot of childhood memories in here. Grew up on and off here. She's lived here my whole life. She always said she would die in this place," Holland said.

Paula Woodley used to be Stone's neighbor. They knew each other for 25 years. She said Stone loved her family and she was selfless.

"If she could do anything for you, she would do it. If she couldn't then she would find the way to help you," Paula Woodley said.

Many people said the cause of her death is what hurts them the most.

"She had her health issues and that's what we figured would happen first. But a fire? We never dreamed of a fire," Woodley said.

Woodley didn't think the next time she'd be in the neighborhood would be because of a deadly fire.

"I was planning on coming next week or this weekend to visit with her. I adored the lady. She was a sweet lady," Woodley said.

Officials said an autopsy is being performed on Gilda Stone's body.