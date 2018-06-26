Clear

Hot, humid, and stormy

Muggy conditions with scattered storms return for your Tuesday.

At this point, there is no end in sight for the streak of hot, stormy afternoons.  Much like yesterday, we can expect some a few storms on the stronger side today.  While there's still no widespread threat of severe weather, gusty wind between 40 and 50 mph along with small hail will be possible.

The heat is a cause for concern, as well.  There's a HEAT ADVISORY in effect for counties in central parts of the state, but it will be almost as hot in the Tennessee Valley.  Highs remain in the lower 90s and it will feel as hot as 105 to 110 by the end of the work week.

