Hot Friday With Poor Air Quality

An Air Quality Alert is in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur. High concentrations of ozone at the ground level can make breathing difficult, especially for those who already have breathing issues. It's best to limit your outdoor activity if possible. If you have to be outside, don't overdo it. Also, limit your driving and combine errands. Wait to fuel your vehicles until after 6 PM Friday if possible. Conserve electricity and adjust your air conditioner to warmer temperatures. Avoid using gas powered lawn equipment until after 6 PM. If breathing does become difficult, move indoors.

The poor air quality may be visible as a haze. Otherwise, expect a sizzling hot day with a very small chance for rain to help out until this weekend. Friday morning will start with 60s. The afternoon will warm into the mid-90s. Heat index values may go over 100 degrees. A stray shower is not out of the question, especially over the Shoals, but rain is unlikely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase on Saturday and then even more on Sunday. That will help to tame the intense heat, which will help to improve the air quality.

This evening will be mostly clear and dry. Temperatures will drop through the 90s and 80s and into the 70s by 10 PM before we cool into the 60s after midnight.