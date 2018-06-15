Hot & humid all weekend

Friday will be hot and muggy with an isolated storm during the afternoon. Most locations will be dry under a mostly sunny sky. When the humidity is factored in, it's going to feel like it's in the lower triple digits with actual temperatures topping out in the lower 90s.

Scroll for more content...



Through the weekend, nothing really changes. Expect hot and humid afternoons with the stray thunderstorm. For Sunday, rain chances increase ever so slightly, but the coverage won't increase significantly. Father's Day will be much like the week ahead - a mix of clouds and sun, muggy and hot with a stray afternoon shower or storm.