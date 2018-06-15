Clear
Hot & humid all weekend

We're another day closer to the start of summer and it's certainly going to feel like it

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 8:13 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Friday will be hot and muggy with an isolated storm during the afternoon. Most locations will be dry under a mostly sunny sky. When the humidity is factored in, it's going to feel like it's in the lower triple digits with actual temperatures topping out in the lower 90s.

Through the weekend, nothing really changes. Expect hot and humid afternoons with the stray thunderstorm. For Sunday, rain chances increase ever so slightly, but the coverage won't increase significantly. Father's Day will be much like the week ahead - a mix of clouds and sun, muggy and hot with a stray afternoon shower or storm.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
