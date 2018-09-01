Clear
Hot & Humid To Start September

Despite a few heavy showers that formed today temperatures have pushed into the 90s.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

We won't see much more in the ways of rain and storms across the Valley for the rest of Saturday. 

Sunday won't be much better with only a quick sprinkle possible. That would be mainly for the Shoals. 

Labor Day will be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. There will only be a 10% chance of a pop-up shower. 

The rest of the forecast will be limited in rain and storms chances but the bigger weather story will be the heat and humidity. It doesn't look like we will see any relief for quite a while across the Valley. 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
