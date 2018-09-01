Hot & Humid To Start September

We won't see much more in the ways of rain and storms across the Valley for the rest of Saturday.

Sunday won't be much better with only a quick sprinkle possible. That would be mainly for the Shoals.

Labor Day will be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. There will only be a 10% chance of a pop-up shower.

The rest of the forecast will be limited in rain and storms chances but the bigger weather story will be the heat and humidity. It doesn't look like we will see any relief for quite a while across the Valley.