Hospitals: Stop visiting patients if you have these 8 flu-like symptoms

Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center are alerting potential visitors of symptoms they may have which could help spread flu at their hospitals.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018
Posted By: Travis Leder

All Madison County hospitals are alerting potential visitors to be mindful of the fact significant flu activity is being reported in Madison and surrounding north Alabama counties.

The hospitals, which include Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center, are asking the public to not visit anyone at their facilities if they have the following eight symptoms.

  1.  Fever
  2.  Runny nose
  3.  Coughing
  4.  Sore throat
  5.  Body aches
  6.  Headaches
  7.  Chills
  8.  Fatigue
State health leaders say 55 of Alabama's 67 counties are experiencing significant flu activity.

You can ask a hospital employee for a mask when visiting, and you are asked to practice proper hygeine.

Health leaders are also asking the public to get the flu vaccine.

