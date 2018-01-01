Hospitals: Stop visiting patients if you have these 8 flu-like symptoms

All Madison County hospitals are alerting potential visitors to be mindful of the fact significant flu activity is being reported in Madison and surrounding north Alabama counties.
The hospitals, which include Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center, are asking the public to not visit anyone at their facilities if they have the following eight symptoms.
- Fever
- Runny nose
- Coughing
- Sore throat
- Body aches
- Headaches
- Chills
- Fatigue
You can ask a hospital employee for a mask when visiting, and you are asked to practice proper hygeine.
Health leaders are also asking the public to get the flu vaccine.