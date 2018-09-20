Clear

Hospital Association begins campaign for Medicaid expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Hospital Associated has launched a campaign to push for Medicaid expansion in the state.

The Hospital Association began a campaign Thursday that it said will highlight the "importance of expanding Medicaid."

The hospital group said that expansion would provide health care coverage for 300,000 uninsured Alabamians, create 30,000 jobs and $28 billion in new economic activity.

More than 30 states expanded the number of those who can qualify for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Danne Howard of the Alabama Hospital Association said almost one out of every 10 hospital patients is uninsured. Alabama has had 12 hospitals close since 2011.

She said expanding Medicaid would be a significant investment in the state's "fragile health care infrastructure and would help maintain access to care for everyone."

