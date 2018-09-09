Honor Walk in remembrance of 9/11

Dozens of people gathered for an honor walk at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to remember those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks as well as those who have died in the line of duty fighting for our country.

WAAY 31 talked to attendees about how they're using this experience to lift their burdens and release feelings tangled up from that tragic day.

As the walkers approached the middle of the journey they placed stones at the well signifying each of their burdens. They told us it was a way to not only help them move on but to remember those who have lost their lives.

"A great release to me to let them go and to honor them," said Mary Ellen Calhoun.

Calhoun came all the way from Birmingham to participate in the Fifth Annual Honor Walk. She told us she walked for a few special people in her life.

"I was praying for my mother and father who were an army doctor and nurse in world war ii. And a young man in Afghanistan who lost his life a year ago."

Zara Renander told us the purpose of the walk is to bring the community together to remember and honor the people who have served our country.

"To thank all of our first responders, our military, all service men and women. And their families who have sacrificed so much for us in ways we can't even imagine."

Each year the walk honors a different group of first responders for their service to the community. This year HEMSI is being honored.

"We're very honored. You know, I mean, it is a privilege for us," said HEMSI Community Resource Officer Don Webster.

The ceremony included an honor guard, a candle lighting ceremony, and live music as people walked through the labyrinth. Calhoun said the music made the walk a surreal experience.

"Walking with the choir as they were singing and it was like being in heaven. It was really beautiful."

Renander said the walk is also to remind people that we are still at war and that we need to remember those who are still serving and sacrificing for our country.

Guests who attended the walk were also able to visit the space and rocket center after the ceremony for a discounted rate.