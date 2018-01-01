Homicide victim identified as gunman in unsolved killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a man who was shot and killed in Nashville last month has been identified as a "gun-wielding robber" who was responsible for a teen's death last year.

Scroll for more content...

News outlets report Metro Nashville police announced Tuesday that they have identified 20-year-old Davario Kendricks as the suspect in the December death of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr.

Kendricks was slain while in a vehicle the morning of Jan. 6. It was Nashville's first criminal homicide of the year

Police announced a second arrest in Kendricks' death on Monday, leading to news reports that enabled Hancock's parents to recognize him as the gunman who broke into their home and shot their son.

Police say that Kendricks was a stranger to the family. They're working to identify the second suspect who accompanied Kendricks.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/28/2018 4:32:56 PM (GMT -6:00)