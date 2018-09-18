Clear
Homicide reported in Muscle Shoals

Police have arrested Benjamin Davenport as a suspect in the murder of Amber Streitmatter.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 10:15 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Police tell us one person is in custody after a murder Monday night in Muscle Shoals. The Colbert County coroner confirmed it took place around 8PM at a home on A.C. Curry Street. Amber Streitmatter was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muscle Shoals Police along with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office took the suspect identified by witnesses as Benjamin Davenport into custody without incident. Police executed a search warrant of Davenport's home and found evidence believed to have been used in Streitmatter's murder.

Davenport is currently being held at the Muscle Shoals City Jail for investigation.

