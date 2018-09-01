The Colbert County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a homicide in the Colburn mountain area.
The sheriff says investigators have been on the scene since last night, and they do have one suspect in custody.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
WAAY 31 is working to find out more information. We will update this story as we learn more.
Related Content
- Homicide investigation in Colbert Co.
- Lauderdale County Homicide Investigation
- Colbert investigators searching for robbery suspects
- Colbert County house fire being investigated due to suspicious activity
- Colbert County summer school program
- Colbert school board office burglarized
- Huntsville Police investigate a possible homicide
- Investigators release motive in Guntersville triple homicide
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation
Scroll for more content...