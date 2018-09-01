Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Colbert County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide. Full Story

Homicide investigation in Colbert Co.

Colbert County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 7:06 PM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 7:09 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a homicide in the Colburn mountain area.

The sheriff says investigators have been on the scene since last night, and they do have one suspect in custody.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

WAAY 31 is working to find out more information. We will update this story as we learn more.

