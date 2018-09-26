Homeowners protect belongings from rising waters

WAAY 31 learned one Madison County community is hoping their properties don't flood again. We've been talking to homeowners in the Whitt Haven Neighborhood for more than a year. They've fought to get the county to fix the ditches beside their homes that flood during heavy rains.

Mike Elmore took Wednesday off work to watch his property and hopefully save his belongings if the ditches beside his home overflow.

"I never miss work, but if I feel my home is in danger than I have to do what i have to do," Elmore said.

In 2016, water left behind almost $40,000 worth of damage to his family's garage, crawl space, and air conditioning unit.

Elmore told me his family purchased flood insurance after that incident, but they're still waiting for their county commissioner to figure out how to fix the problem.

"We had hard rain last night and we also had hard rain this morning. It doesn't take very much at all. As you can see it fills up pretty fast," Elmore said.

Elmore told us last week county workers cut down weeds as tall as six feet that had grown in the ditch. Since no solution has been found, Elmore told me he'll continue to watch the ditches and move his belongings so they don't get destroyed.

"They've done enough studies to know. That a first grader would know how to do it by now but we haven't got there," Elmore added.

We reached out to District four Commissioner Phil Vandiver who's in charge of the area to found out if anything has been done to alleviate the flooding concerns. He told us his office is working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to find a solution. In the meantime, they'll work to maintain the ditches to keep them open for water to flow.