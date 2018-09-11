Homeowners in Ardmore want answers to storm drainage issues

People in an Ardmore neighborhood are wanting answers after their homes continue to flood.

This is happening in the Oak Hill Estates on Odie Scott Drive and the homeowners say they believe the home builder should address the problem.

WAAY 31 visited the area and talked to people who live there about the flooding.

The people who live in this neighborhood say this flooding has been happening for years and they're frustrated because they say the home builder will not do anything about it.

Mary Goodwin and her husband have lived in their home for three years now. During a storm in July, flooding in their neighborhood caused their septic tank to back up and with hurricane season upon us they're concerned it may happen again.

"All I can think of is the sewage backing up again and coming onto the floor," said Goodwin.

They said the problem appears to stem from a creek the home builder, Adam Homes', attempted to redirect except the neighbors say it's not working like it should. Instead it's causing an issue with the drainage ditches in their backyards.

"The problem is from the creek not going around where they redirected it," Goodwin said. Her neighbor David Gary agreed. "Water started flowing into our yard and now it's into our yard bringing the debris from everybody else's house into our yard."

These homeowners told us they've tried talking to Adams Homes' to find a resolution but they said they're getting the run around.

"We've contacted the homebuilder individually to try to resolve the issue and we were told they couldn't do anything for us," said Goodwin.

We did reach out to Adams Homes' and they told us they believe the issues are related to the storm water design and construction of the subdivision which is the responsibility of the developer and that's who the homeowners will need to seek a resolution from. For now the home owners are considering another route.

"We're looking at taking legal action," said Goodwin.

We talked to the county engineer who told us this is not a county issue. Also, we just found out who the developer of this subdivision is and will reach out to them about the homeowners concerns.

We will continue to update you on this story as we receive more information.

Videos courtesy of Derek Cox.