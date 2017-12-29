Homeowner escapes fire but loses two dogs in the flames

A Florence house fire destroyed a home and killed two animals. The fire broke out at a home on North Fulton Street a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The homeowner says she was in the house when the fire started. She said she lost everything including two dogs but was able to rescue her other pets.

"It was chaotic," said James Chadwick, who lives on North Fulton Street.

Chadwick said once he and other neighbors saw the home on fire they went to see if their neighbor made it out.

"We were very worried about her," said Chadwick. "My other neighbor was knocking on the front door there was no response. I know she's been ill."

Luckily the woman and another family member who had been taking care of her made it out safely, but the home was destroyed.

"She lost everything. She didn't get her purse, her phone. The best they could do was get two of the four dogs," said Chadwick.

Florence fire officials told WAAY 31 they believe the fire started in a back room and said the fire does not look suspicious. They are still working to determine exactly how the fire started. Chadwick said he's just glad his neighbor made it out.

"My wife came over here and realized she was safe. Once we realized that then everything was it's okay again," said Chadwick.

The homeowner said she has insurance on her home and she is currently staying in a hotel until she finds temporary housing.