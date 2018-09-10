Clear
Homecoming queen kicks winning point for Mississippi football team

The homecoming queen at a high school in Mississippi also doubles as the football team's placekicker.

Sep. 10, 2018
Posted By: CNN

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- It was quite the Friday for Mississippi high school senior Kaylee Foster.

She started the day being named homecoming queen at Ocean Springs High School. Then, she traded in her tiara for a football helmet as she took to the field as the team's placekicker.

She made two field goals in regulation, then kicked the game-winning extra point in overtime.

Foster has already made 11 extra points, and three field goals this year, and has been placekicking competitively since she was in the 7th grade.

But she said her first sports love is soccer, and she'll be playing that sport next year at Mississippi College.

In the meantime, Foster said she will relish being voted homecoming queen.

