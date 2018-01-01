Home a total loss, 4 displaced after Toney house fire

Toney firefighters say four are without a home following a house fire on Pulaski Pike Wednesday evening.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they saw flames showing from the front door and two windows. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes, and they are putting out hot spots to make sure it does not reignite.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the fire victims, and the home is a total loss.

A woman who lived in the home says no one was home at the time besides their dog. They are hoping the dog was able to escape, but there is no word on its location.

The Madison County Sheriff's Arson Task Force will investigate, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Pulaski Pike from Frank Church Road to Grimwood Road will remain closed until crews leave the scene.

Bobo and Hazel Green volunteer firefighters assisted Toney firefighters.