Holiday fatalities went up last year, Alabama State Troopers urge drivers to be safe

Tis the season for holiday cheer, but it can also be a time for despair on the roads. That’s why Alabama state troopers are urging all drivers to use precaution to avoid a holiday tragedy this year.

Before you get behind the wheel this holiday season Alabama state troopers want to you buckle up, put down your cell phone and arrive safely to your destination.

“When people generally drive they are driving by themselves, but over the holidays you have your family in your car with you so that makes a little bit more different you know when you got your family in there, their lives are in your hands,” Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville said.

During the 2016 Christmas and New Year holidays, fatalities on Alabama roads were up 44 percent over the previous year.

State troopers will be patrolling the heaviest travel days and keeping a close watch for impaired drivers, speeders, distracted driving and people who are not wearing seat belts.

“This Thanksgiving weekend, just a few weeks ago, we had about seven fatalities in the state of Alabama and not a single person was wearing a seat belt during that time,” Summerville said.

Alabama law enforcement hopes to end the year with lower fatalities overall than in 2016.