Hit & miss storms

Monday is starting with isolated storms.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 8:52 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Overall, the storms will be scattered this afternoon. Locations without rain will be dealing with hot and humid conditions as highs climb to the lower 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid-90s. 

Storms that develop today can be on the stronger side.  Gusty wind is the main threat pertaining to damage.  Gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be possible, in addition to downpours and frequent lightning. 

Aside from slight fluctuations in storm coverage, each day this week will be fairly similar to the next.

Tuesday, some storms can verge on the stronger side yet again.  By the weekend, storms decrease in coverage and we'll see slightly quieter conditions.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
