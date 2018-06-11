Hit & miss storms

Overall, the storms will be scattered this afternoon. Locations without rain will be dealing with hot and humid conditions as highs climb to the lower 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid-90s.

Storms that develop today can be on the stronger side. Gusty wind is the main threat pertaining to damage. Gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be possible, in addition to downpours and frequent lightning.

Aside from slight fluctuations in storm coverage, each day this week will be fairly similar to the next.

Tuesday, some storms can verge on the stronger side yet again. By the weekend, storms decrease in coverage and we'll see slightly quieter conditions.