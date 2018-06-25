Clear

Hill resigns after five years on the Diamond at AAMU

After five years with the program, Alabama A&M baseball coach Mitch Hill resigned on Monday.

After five seasons at the helm of Alabama A&M's baseball program, the university announced on Monday that Mitch Hill has resigned.

"We want to thank Coach Hill for his commitment to the Alabama A&M baseball program and we wish him much success on his future endeavors," Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks said in a statement released by the school. 

In 2014, Hill inhereted a program that won a combined 26 games the previous three seasons, leading the team to a program-record 26 wins in his second season as the head coach and a 16-8 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference play that garnered him 2015 SWAC Coach of the Year honors. Hill led the team to a 12-37 mark last season with a 9-15 conference record.  He finishes his tenure at A&M with an 84-188 overall record and a 56-63 record in the SWAC. 

The university did not announce an interim head coach in the time being but said the search for Hill's replacement begins immediately. 

